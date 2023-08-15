Álex Zalaya will have to fight for the position with Alberto González and Marcos Mauro, but he starts out as one of the key pieces of the grana team in defense. Born in Zaragoza 25 years ago, he grew up in the ranks of his hometown team before emigrating to Sporting’s youth system for four years.

Already with experience in the Second Division, in the 2021-22 season he signed a brilliant campaign at Cornella, in the First Federation, which opened the door for him at Barça B, the club he played for last season: “He is an important left-footed central defender for us, with a good ball output, who will give us experience despite his youth. The signing of him has been complicated », indicates Javier Recio, current grana sports director.

The handy footballer feels good at Real Murcia: «Since I arrived they are making everything very easy for me. I am happy, taking the physical tone. This is a very historic club, and as soon as they contacted me, it caught my attention. It is a large entity, with a large social mass behind it. The project is exciting,” says the footballer.

Zalaya feels more and more integrated: «The adaptation could not have been better. I found a flat easily. I am getting to know the idea that the coach and teammates have, we are a lot of new people. Little by little we will get better, I am gaining tone little by little », he admits.

The challenge does not impress him: «The pressure is on everyone, the project is very exciting and we all have very big ambitions. Last year I lived here the historic atmosphere of the day of Barça B. That has also made me decide on Murcia. If we manage to engage the fans, it will be a very nice year. If we think in May we will be wrong, although the ambition is maximum, “warns the new grana player.