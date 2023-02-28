The Juventus coach still considers him central with the new formation and the Brazilian has a clause in the contract which provides for an extension to the fortieth appearance

Alex Sandro’s farewell at the end of the season is no longer so obvious. Far from it. In the last market meetings with the management, Max Allegri indicated the defender who is still central in the project, so much so that he is also taken into consideration for the future.

The Brazilian would automatically earn another year of his contract upon reaching his fortieth appearance, just like Cuadrado last year: in the derby he will take away token number twenty-eight, but for Juve it would no longer be a problem to keep him. No open dialogue, however, with his entourage: let alone the club’s intention to discuss a further extension.

NEW EVALUATIONS — The change of module affects the new evaluations above all. Since Juve has returned to playing with a three-man defence, Allegri has found a reliable left arm in Alex Sandro: and the player has been relieved of his role as full-back. The Brazilian is one of the senators in the locker room, among the group’s experienced men. And in a delicate moment like this, while waiting to understand whether or not the team will play in the Champions League in the near future and what type of season they will have to prepare for, an extra year of the player’s contract could come in handy to postpone a more substantial intervention in the department defensive, where a left-footed central player continues to be missing. See also Juve, Alex Sandro remains: for the fans it is a coincidence, Allegri is counting on it. The alternatives awaiting

February 27, 2023 (change February 27, 2023 | 20:56)

