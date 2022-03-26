Alex Belli is once again in the storm due to some recent statements made by a former face of Big Brother Vip 6. In the chorus of recent months, the actor has become the absolute protagonist of the reality show, creating dynamics during more than 48 episodes .

His way of doing and his behavior, however, have tired most of the viewers and the same gieffini who have shared this experience with him. Talking once again about Belli and the ‘artistic chemistry’ born with Soleil Sorge is a former dear friend, that is Davide Silvestri.

The latter during a recent interview with ‘Chi House he stated how much Alex’s presence inside the house had become unbearable. It is he who once again criticizes the behavior of his former friend.

Alex Belli in the storm, the criticisms of a former face of the GF Vip

Davide Silvestri he certainly did not content himself in criticizing the behavior of Alex Belli and his ‘artistic chemistry’ which seems to have created quite a few complaints. The latter, in fact, underlined how the former gieffino had become unbearable and unnerving: “If it is true that I was fed up with Alex Belli? At a certain point I thought it was unbearable. That situation was unnerving me and I was really bored. When he left I was happy that he was gone and I told him “.

“I have never hidden what I think. Too bad he got lost in this story I’m sorry because earlier we had fun and we have brought many moments of art. I also tried to block him and tell him ‘just come back and have fun stop, leave this thing that does not exist and it hurts you quit’. These were advice that I gave him in a very sincere way ”.

Davide Silvestri explains how Alex seems to have become the slave of his character that he can no longer do without: “I was honest and I told him I would only be there if he wanted to have fun with me, otherwise I would walk away. And so I did, I pushed aside. I wanted to stay out of that thing and I couldn’t defend it ”.

“Let’s say I defended him with my silence. I did not expose myself, if I did I would have hit him. If you preferred a career to friendship? Yup, I said I lost a friend. He was a slave to his character and lost control”Explains Davide.

Finally, the former gieffino himself, declared how Alex preferred a career to their friendship: “We have lost friendship and fun. In my opinion it was a shame for him too. The artistic side of him was more interesting than that sort of love show they did ”.