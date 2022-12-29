The Miss Universe pageant is close to arriving and Alessia Rovegno It is already established as one of the favorites among the most recognized missologists in the world. Various media and international entertainment figures have given her opinion about the beauty that the model possesses and the learning process that she had since she won the Peruvian crown. For this reason, the singer is also trying harder and continues to sympathize with the Peruvian public.

Missologists praise the qualities of Alessia Rovegno

Due to the proximity of Miss Universe, various media are already commenting on the candidates from Latin America, who are the ones that stand out the most for their admirable beauty. For this reason, Alessia Rovegno is the topic of conversation among experts on the subject. It should be noted that she is one of the most commented for not having any surgery.

“I am accepting your point because Alessia is a doll. She does not have any surgery because she does not need it, but many from Venezuela and Colombia already come very prepared and with many changes, ”said one of the expert panelists in beauty pageants.

“Alessia Rovegno is a girl who has a face, along with Miss Colombia and Miss Chile, the most beautiful in the entire Miss Universe. That face from Peru is beautiful. She is very tall, she is a Miss that you see on the catwalk and she likes a lot, ”added another missologist. Likewise, he indicated that in Asia they also consider her as a favorite for the crown.

Alessia Rovegno will represent Peru in Miss Universe 2022. Credits: Gianella Aguirre/ URPI – GLR

The advice for Alessia Rovegno

Finally, one of the specialists sent Alessia Rovegno some advice and asked her not to mix her trades with the catwalk: “It is important that she knows how to maintain that difference between model/singer and miss. That is her profession, we understand that she is a model and a singer and that is her essence, but don’t forget that part of Miss that is very important”.