The romance between Jimmy and Alessia has escalated rapidly in “At the bottom there is room.” From the beginning, both were destined to become a couple and have gone through all kinds of problems. Now, they are in their best stage as lovers, but their anecdotes do not stop making fans of the América Televisión production laugh.

In “AFHS” chapter 223, they both had a romantic dinner inside Francesca’s restaurant. The evening soon turned into a passionate date, but local security discovered them “red-handed.” ‘La Noni’ had to approach them in person to call their attention and disperse the Police. VIDEO: America TV.