The gaming community has been surprised by worrying news: the version of ‘Super Mario 3: Mario Forever‘ for Windows has been maliciously modified to install a trojan on the devices where it runs.

This popular video game, developed by Buziol Games, has managed to conquer millions of users who are looking to relive the adventures of the famous plumber with updated graphics and numerous updates, all for free.

However, Cyble security researchers have discovered a hoax related to this game that puts players’ safety at risk.

It appears that a fake ‘Super Mario 3: Mario Forever’ installer has been detected being distributed via untrustworthy channels, such as forums and social media groups.

This installer, disguised as a self-extracting executable file, is being downloaded by unsuspecting users looking to get the game for free.

The worrying thing is that when opening the installation folder, suspicious files are discovered along with the legitimate installer of the game. These include ‘java.exe’ and ‘atom.exe’, which are installed in the AppData folder of the operating system.

The first of them has the function of collecting information about the hardware of the device to send it to a cryptocurrency mining server, thus using the processing power of the PC to mine covertly.

For its part, the second file is executed periodically every 15 minutes to transmit information and register the client in the mining software.

The severity of the problem does not stop there. This malware also has the ability to steal stored passwords and cookies, putting users’ security and privacy at risk online.

Therefore, it is crucial to note that downloading executables from untrustworthy sources, such as forums and unofficial websites, can lead to serious consequences.

Despite ‘Super Mario 3: Mario Forever’ being a seemingly popular and free game, its popularity makes it an attractive target for cyber attackers looking to take advantage of unsuspecting gamers.

This case highlights the importance of obtaining software and games only from trusted and official sources, thus avoiding exposing our devices and personal data to possible threats.

Security in the digital world should be a priority for all users, and being informed about the latest tactics used by cybercriminals allows us to take steps to protect ourselves properly.