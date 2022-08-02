The Spanish police are investigating several cases of pricks to women in clubs or partiessome mysterious attacks that did not leave toxicological traces or lead to other crimes, but that are triggering concern among young people, as has already happened in other European countries.

In Catalonia (northeast), agents are investigating 23 cases, most of them in the tourist town of Lloret de Mar and some also in Barcelona.

The police of the Basque Country (north), on their side, have received 12 complaints in the last two weeks, while the wave of notifications, both before the authorities and on social networks, is spreading throughout the country.

The circumstances are generally repeated: the victims, the vast majority of whom are young women, find themselves at a nightlife venue when they feel a prick, usually in the arm or legand soon after they begin to suffer from dizziness or drowsiness, according to a statement from the Basque police.

But the tests carried out afterwards have not detected traces of drugs in any case, nor has any subsequent sexual assault been reported, as is often the case in chemical submission attempts. Nor, for now, has any robbery or related crime been reported.

With no indication yet about the motivation for the attacks, the police are keeping all lines of investigation open and asking those who think they have been punctured to go to a medical center and report what happened as soon as possible.

These mysterious attacks began to be registered in the United Kingdom in 2021 and later jumped to France, where dozens of similar cases created a climate of “psychosis” in recent months.

The phenomenon reached Spain at the beginning of July, when, among others, eight complaints during the famous festival of San Fermín, in Pamplona (north). Despite setting up various surveillance mechanisms and protocols to care for victims, both authorities and the police ask for caution so as not to generate alarmism, while the investigations continue.

