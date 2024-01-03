Cybersecurity experts issued an alert about a new and dangerous virus that has managed to infiltrate Android devices, putting the privacy and security of users at risk. This is the Xamalicious Android Virus, which has managed to evade the security filters of the Google Play Store and spreads through apparently innocent apps.

Xamalicious has been distributed camouflaging itself in applications ranging from health and games to horoscopes and productivity. Even though some of these apps have already been removed from the Google Play Store, the virus continues to pose a threat to those who may have previously downloaded them.

Once installed, Xamalicious steals sensitive information from the device, including operating system details, location, contacts and passwords. Additionally, it has the ability to covertly install another malicious application called “Cash Magnet”, designed to generate fraudulent automatic clicks.

In addition to removing infected apps from the Google Play Store, A list of 13 applications identified as carrying Xamalicious has been published. Additionally, additional tips are provided to protect yourself from potential cyber attacks.

The affected applications are: Step Keeper: Easy Pedometer. Track Your Sleep, Essential Horoscope for Android, 3D Skin Editor for PE Minecraft, Logo Maker Pro, Auto Click Repeater, Count Easy Calorie Calculator, Sound Volume Extender, LetterLink, Numerology: Personal Horoscope & Number Predictions, Sound Volume Booster, Astrological Navigator: Daily Horoscope & Tarot, and Universal Calculator.

Acting quickly in the event of a suspected infection is crucial, and there are specific services to mitigate the risks of identity theft.

Protection Tips Against Xamalicious



Xamalicious represents a serious threat, since it has managed to bypass the security measures of the Google Play Store. Users should remain vigilant when downloading apps and stick to trusted sources to reduce the risk of infection.

To protect yourself against Xamalicious and other similar risks, it is recommended to follow some security practices. It is primarily recommended to download applications only from official storeslike the Google Play Store.

It is important to avoid sideloading, that is, installing applications from unofficial websites. It is also recommended to install and keep an antivirus updated on all Android devices. In the event that a device is suspected to have been infected by Xamalicious, immediate measures should be taken to minimize the risk: