He Sevilla FC wants close your new striker as soon as possible and he has already had his first contacts to obtain the services of Alerrandro. The attacker of Bragantino wants a change of scenery and the Brazilian club is open to selling, but Sevilla had the competitor to CSKA Moscowthat has offered six million of euros for him. Nevertheless, the player does not want to go to Russia and, after speaking with the Seville club, has decided on the Spanish leaguedespite He will earn less than at CSKAas you have been able to know ABC of Seville. Now, it is the Bragantino who must decide whether to accept Sevilla’s offerwhich would be around five million of euros in total.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian striker is training apart from his teammates in Lavra, his hometown. the same player has shared a video on social networks in which you can see him working alone with his physical traineraccompanied by the phrase “when the day comes”. A reference to his more than likely departure this January. In Brazil it is time of preseason and the Bragantino welcomes selling the forward which he doesn’t count on. In fact, last season he played in the EC Vitoria on loan and, although he has a year and a half left on his contract, all parties agree with his departure.

With 25 years and 15 goals on their backs during the last campaignAlerrandro has been Sevilla’s main objective after the signing of Juninho for Flamengo. Comparisons are odious, since the former Qarabag I had, on paper, some technical and physical virtues that had enthralled the sports management sevillista Yes ok Alerrandro is a great finisher, he does not stand out for his techniquebut it does meet the characteristics that Sevilla is looking for, since Isaac has not been very sharp in front of goal during the first round. The man from Lebrija only has three goals and it is Dodi Lukebakio, the one who has pulled the chestnuts out of the fire on more than one occasion to the people of Seville. And the Belgian has already 9 goals so far in the championshipwhich has sparked the interest of Naples, who were willing to sign him in this winter market. Lukebakio, for the moment, rejects the idea of ​​leaving mid-season. The one who does seem to have an opportunity to leave the Seville club is Iheanachoin the last few hours it has emerged that Panathinaikos would be interested in hiring his services.

Badé Sale Earrings

The winter market is being turbulent for the Nervión club and its sports director, Victor Ortawants to fulfill what he promised in December to Garcia Pimientathat is to say, bring in a winger and a forward. Both operations could have been closed in the first weeks of January, but Juninho’s failed operation left Sevilla without a striker and with few replacement options on the market. In this way, Orta focused on the Vargas incorporation and postponed the striker, although this Tuesday he took an important step forward. Meanwhile, Gonzalo Montiel left for River, leaving some five million euros in Sevilla’s coffers and The possible sale of Badé is pending. He Aston Villa intends to sign the Frenchman and, if he pays what Sevilla asksthe club would take a good amount of money to clean up your accounts.