Alejandro Valverde he retired in 2022 from competitive cycling, but his figure, his victories and his history give so that he does not forget the cranks and pedals.

The municipality of Berja receives recreational cycling this Sunday, April 23, when the first edition of the ‘UCI Gravel World Series Marathon La Indomitable 2023’.

“The Councilor for Sports of Berja, Raphael Villegas, has highlighted the “important institutional union and the involvement of associations and sports clubs that guarantee that this test can be carried out successfully”. Likewise, it has encouraged the people of Almeria to “visit Berja and enjoy a test that promotes the municipality at a sports, commercial and tourist level,” says La Vanguardia.

the great figure

And he adds: “The deputy mayor of Berja and organizer of the event, Víctor Moreno, explained that Berja joins the other 16 venues for this championship that “goes through countries such as South Africa, Australia, the United States, Germany, Italy, France, Belgium and Spain”.

Valverde is the great figure of the contest and will be accompanied by more than a thousand cyclists who will pedal at his side in search of the photo and, why not, the victory.

While in this 70 percent of the runners are from the province, in Gravel 80 percent will come from 25 provinces and from countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Andorra, France, Germany, Portugal, Holland, Hungary, Belgium , Lithuania, Poland, Italy, Switzerland and Austria”; among them “great cyclists” such as Luis Ángel Matté or Alejandro Valverde writes the Spanish newspaper.

