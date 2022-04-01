Paraguayan Alejandro Domínguez, elected in 2016 as president of Conmebol, and re-elected in 2018, was again elected this Friday for a third four-year term at the Congress of the South American Football Confederation, meeting in Qatar.

Elections with only one candidate

Alejandro Domínguez, leader of Conmebol. Photo: LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA / EFE

Domínguez, a 50-year-old businessman, was the only available candidate. In Doha he was elected at the end of a vote of the ten South American federations, after

of having succeeded in reforming the institution under whose command he was placed after his arrest

of his predecessor and compatriot Juan Ángel Napout, who had been sentenced to nine years in prison in the United States for his involvement in a vast scandal

of corruption.

(Don’t miss it: ‘Hayya Hayya’: listen to the first official song of the Qatar 2022 World Cup).

In the framework of the covid-19 pandemic, Alejandro Domínguez was proud of having managed to organize the 2021 Copa América in Brazil, while the competition was initially planned in Argentina and Colombia.

“We were the only non-governmental organization in the world that obtained a batch

of vaccines to immunize its ecosystem”he stated during the Congress, which was attended by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, a few hours after

World Cup 2022 draw in Doha.

(Also: With Osorio out, these are the technicians who sound to lead America).

Domínguez congratulated himself on Conmebol’s collaboration with its European counterpart, Uefa: the two confederations plan to organize competitions together, starting with the ‘Finalissima’, the gala match scheduled for early June in London between Italy and Argentina, defending champions

of the European Championship and the Copa América respectively. Domínguez, in turn FIFA vice president, was president of the Olimpia de Asunción club, the most successful in Paraguay, before taking the reins of the country’s federation and then of the South American confederation.

AFP