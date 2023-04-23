Mexico.- Recently, it was revealed that Alejandra Guzmán wants to make peace with her daughter, Frida Sofiaof whom it takes a long time distanced due to certain differences.

Apparently, the interpreter of ‘I was waiting for you‘ is about to take a big step in search of the reconciliation with his only daughter, because he has the desire to smooth things over.

It was during an interview with ‘The Hot Table‘ which the well-known singer admitted that within a few months will release a single dedicated to Frida Sofíawith which he hopes to be able to fix things, and that he realizes the “great mother’s love” he feels for her.

“I am going to release a song, which I am already producing, and it is a very beautiful ballad, very hard for me to sing because it speaks of my love for my daughter and everything I have experienced,” he revealed.

It is with this topic that Alejandra Guzmán hopes to be able to get a little closer to the 31-year-old model, since despite the lawsuits, she has never stopped loving her, for that reason she has never lost hope that both will be together again. together.

“Music is the best way to be able to express what I haven’t even said in words. It’s called ‘En los milagros’, and I never lose hope, no one is going to change that, I am his mother, ”she explained.

Likewise, the daughter of Silvia Pinal highlighted that attending psychological therapy It has allowed him to more easily face the pain of a family breakdown, and he said that with the song that is about to be released he will be able to “see and feel” his wound.

“These are things that I have put to work on, both with my therapist and with myself, and it is a step forward because it is seeing the wound and touching it, and being able to get all those feelings out of my being.”

Until now, Frida Sofía has not come out to issue statements about the words of her talented mother, but on numerous occasions she has remarked that she already ceased to be part of the Pinal family since a long time.

For those who don’t know, the problem between Alejandra and Frida began several years ago, after the young woman accused her mother of messing with her current ex-boyfriend, Christian Estrada, arguing that she always “took” their partners.

“This is the second time he messed with an ex of mine, but I’m not going to say who he did it with before. What I am going to say is that the actions speak for themselves. To date I go to the psychologist and the truth is that he was the one who told me to vent, “the singer also confessed at that time.

However, everything got worse when Frida Sofía accused her grandfather, one of the most renowned singers in Mexico, Enrique Guzmán, of having touched her without her consent when she was a child.