Mexico.- Everything seems to indicate that PRI deputy Alejandra del Moral will be the candidate of the alliance between PRI, PAN and PRD for the State of Mexicosaid Senator Mario Zamora.

“She is a candidate who has won elections, who has lost elections, which I think has helped her a lot to improve and raise awareness, according to different studies she is the best positioned.”

In the case of Coahuilasaid it will be an internal processin which aspirants from the three parties will participate to determine the candidatebut he pointed out that Manolo Jiménez is on behalf of the PRI while he highlighted the previous positions and their virtues.

We recommend you read:

“He is a young two-time mayor of Saltillo, a local deputy, he was secretary of Social Development, he was president of the PRI in Saltillo, I know him very well, he is a good friend, very forward-thinking and according to different studies, he is very much ahead.” .