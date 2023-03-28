Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao showed that their relationship is stronger than ever after revealing that they took the next step: living together. After two years as a couple, both were encouraged to buy their own apartment in an exclusive area of ​​Miraflores. This afternoon of March 27, the businesswoman visited the set of “Send whoever is in charge” to discuss details of her new home and when they will give her the keys. “We’ve worked together on this,” she mentioned.

The place has 300 meters and will be decorated in black and gold tones. With the help of a 3D video, Baigorria showed how his house will look after the renovations. “I already told Said to take care of everything. I get stressed (…) The biggest thing in the apartment will be my room. It’s what we were looking for.” She mentioned when they will be able to move. “They just delivered it to me this week. It’s been quite a process, because we had to see her daughter’s room and my walking closet,” added.