Aldo Miyashirohost of ‘La banda del Chino’, had his first oral hearing, after the journalist Fiorella Retiz asked for guarantees for his life after allegedly being the victim of threats by the artist’s entourage; For this reason, on September 26, as detailed by the Prosecutor’s Office, the oral hearing was held at 9:00 am. Given this, the actor spoke briefly with ‘love and fire‘.

The popular ‘Chinese‘ He was encouraged to refer to the first details of his legal process: “The letter arrived and said that there was not enough evidencethat is an important thing,” he said in front of the cameras of the program Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter.