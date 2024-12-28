The Town Hall of Aldaia (Valencia) has declared the official mourning for a monthfrom 00:00 this Sunday until 00:00 on January 29, 2025, after informing you of the Torrent Civil Registry of the official list of the people who have lost their lives in that municipality due to the DANAa total of six.

During the official mourning period, the flags on all municipal public buildings will fly at half mast“as a sign of respect, condolences and mourning” and as a show of “condolence to the families and relatives of the deceased,” according to the Mayor’s resolution.

According to the resolution, the storm of last October 29 triggered “very strong rain storms and wind with devastating effects, which caused tragic loss of human life and enormous material damage in this municipality.

The text indicates that on December 24, 2024, the list of deaths as a result of DANA in this municipality was communicated by the Torrent Civil Registry by email. The mayor of the Valencian town, Guillermo Luján, confirmed this Saturday that they were six people who died.

“The Aldaia City Council expresses its pain and wishes make public your condolences to the families of the victims and show solidarity with all the people affected in the face of a catastrophe of such magnitude that has moved all the residents of this town,” states the Mayor’s resolution.

Furthermore, he adds: “As testimony to this feeling, which we believe is also that of all citizens of this municipality, we declare official mourning, a symbol of personal and collective mourning”.