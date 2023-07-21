Nice (AFP)

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz says he finds it “hard to believe” that he is the Wimbledon champion as he prepares to compete in the Hopman Cup for mixed team tennis in France, days after winning in London.

“The thought of me winning Wimbledon is unbelievable,” Alcaraz said. I can’t believe I won and beat Novak and it may take a few days to believe it.

On Sunday, Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in five sets to win his second Grand Slam title in his career.

Alcaraz, who will face 111th-ranked Belgian David Govan, revealed later on Friday: “Since Wimbledon, I haven’t touched the racket. Today will be the first time.”

The young star did not hide that he was “a little tired, I will not lie.”

He continued, “I had a few days off to rest a bit. I feel great now. I am here to make people happy to watch the game.

The world number one overtook seven-times Wimbledon champion Djokovic, having previously lost to him in the semi-finals of the French Open, where he suffered from a muscle strain.

And Alcaraz stressed that his focus will be “on the Toronto tournament, which is the 1000 Masters tournament, which is very important, in addition to Cincinnati, but certainly the main thing is the US Open.”

Flushing Meadows, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, begins on August 21, where Alcaraz will seek to defend his title.