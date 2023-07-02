Carlos Alcaraz was clear and concise. “I don’t have any pain, the bandage is just a precaution.” This is how the Murcian responded to speculation about his physical condition. Some doubts that have been increasing in recent days, due to the cancellations of the two exhibitions that he was going to play this week, for doing, until Friday, only recovery work in the gym, and for training with sparring partners and not with other tennis players.

The fear increased this Sunday, when, under the tennis player’s pants, a bandage was glimpsed on the right leg, the same area that was injured in the Queen’s final against the Australian Alex de Miñaur. Despite the spectacular solution attached to the right adductor, the truth is that Alcaraz had his best session since his arrival at the All England Club, with an hour and a half of exercises with Emil Ruusuvuori, a good tennis player on this surface.

After two days of exercising with ‘sparrings’ provided by the organization, Alcaraz took a step forward and joined the world number 54, who this year already snatched a set at the Masters 1,000 in Madrid. With the Finn he went through an hour of drills, playing all the shots, before playing a training set in which he exhibited a fitness level of intensity.

Just in case, in the press conference prior to the start of the tournament, he was in charge of confirming that he is ready to face the third Grand Slam of the season. “I feel good. Right now the bandage is just a precaution and all I can say is that I am very well, without any pain”, explained the man from El Palmar, who will start the competition on Tuesday the 4th against the Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.

The weight of the story



He will do it with the still recent uncertainty of physical problems, not only because of the adductor, but also because of what happened at Roland Garros, when he disappeared from the semifinals against Novak Djokovic due to cramps, but with the confidence of having already won a title in grass and with the number one in the world on his locker.

“Hopefully I can play a final against Djokovic here,” said the Spaniard, who does not want to avoid the best and knows the weight of history and the importance of the best. He is the main candidate to avoid Djokovic’s 24th Grand Slam and his eighth title at the All England Club, with which he would match Roger Federer and stay one trophy away from Martina Navratilova, the most successful.

«I arrived at Queen’s without high expectations and I won it. It has been very good to play so well and the confidence has increased a lot. Coming to Wimbledon with confidence makes me think I can go far, but for me the top favorite is Djokovic. That is obvious, “said the man from El Palmar. But my expectations are high. I think I will be able to put pressure on the other players, including Djokovic, but for now all I can say is that I feel very confident and ready to do well here,” he added.