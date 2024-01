Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 1:34 p.m.







Carlos Alcaraz, number two in the world, had a comfortable debut and got rid of Richart Gasquet (6-7, 1-6 and 2-6) in the first round of the Australian Open in a duel in which he went from less to more . To Gasquet, to…