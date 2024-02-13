Alberto Garzón, former Minister of Consumption and until last December federal coordinator of Izquierda Unida, is preparing his entry into Acento, the consulting firm specialized in public affairs founded by the former socialist leader José Blanco and chaired by the former popular minister Alfonso Alonso. According to him, he has advanced The confidential and sources close to the former IU leader confirm to EL PAÍS, the economist will assume the Geopolitical Prospective Directorate at the firm. His signing is only pending authorization from the Government's Office of Conflicts of Interest, a permit necessary to practice in private entities in the two years after leaving office.

In the midst of negotiations to form the Sumar lists, Garzón announced in June 2023 that he would not attend again, in this case in the coalition led by Díaz, thus beginning a process of withdrawal from the first political line that he completed in two phases. After having arrived at the Congress of Deputies at the end of 2011, driven a few months earlier by the 15-M protests, the then minister justified his departure by the need for “new profiles” to represent the leftist space. in the next stage. The then parliamentarian succeeded Cayo Lara as head of the organization in June 2016, but before that he had been a candidate for the presidency of the Government on a list independent of Podemos.

It was in November of last year when he communicated in a letter to the militancy his decision to take a definitive step back by resigning as head of Izquierda Unida, just a few days before leaving the Consumer portfolio. “Not only will I pass on the baton within the Council of Ministers, but I will also cease my responsibility as coordinator of Izquierda Unida. This is a very thoughtful decision and was part of the roadmap that I personally assumed a long time ago. “I have waited for this moment to synchronize my final decision with the change of political phase,” he justified in the letter.

The formation is now in an interim situation until the Federal Assembly on May 18 and 19, which will define its political proposal and elect a new direction for the next four years. Among the most popular names to succeed him in office is that of the current Minister of Youth and Children, Sira Rego, until now number two at IU.

Just two months after leaving the leadership of Izquierda Unida, at the beginning of February, Garzón published a video on social networks in which he explained that in a few days he would return “completely” to his professional activity. In addition to writing regularly in ElDiario.esthe former minister announced that he would begin working in consulting firms, resume his doctoral thesis and also finalize a new book on ecology, economics and science.