This Monday ‘De Viernes’ (Telecinco) lived a delicate moment when Bárbara Rey during her special got into a fight against Alessandro Lecquio and launched a serious accusation at him before the cameras of the Mediaset network. Thus, given the dangerous nature of what the ‘star’ was saying, Santi Acosta, the show’s presenter, felt obliged to act immediately and decided to silence the artist. A measure that did not sit well with her and left countless comments on social networks. Some publications that included the one from the model and socialite, Alba Carrillowhich true to its style did not hesitate to send a strong message. And on this occasion the collaborator ‘stirred up’ Mediaset by pointing out the name and surname of the person who supports Alessandro Lecquio on Telecinco.

Barbara Rey This Monday she went on the attack against anyone who went against her. Thus, the ‘vedette’ accused Alessandro Lecquio. “You’ve recognized it!” cried the artist in ‘De Viernes’, which emphasized that line of attack against the collaborator. “You hit the women!” exclaimed Bárbara Rey, who saw how Santi Acosta asked that the artist’s microphone be silenced.

[Bárbara Rey, silenciada tras la grave línea roja que cruza con Lecquio: «¿Le bajáis el micro, por favor?»]

The reactions on the networks were immediate and among the cascade of publications, some well-known faces from television could be seen. Thus, Laura Fa, collaborator of ‘Espejo Público’, published a video on Instagram in which she asked herself a question. «Why doesn’t any of this affect Lequio? Antonia Dell’Atte said that Ana Obregón is protecting him. What sense does it make to make someone with this history question mistreated people like Rocío Carrasco or Bárbara Rey? “We can save on issues, especially abuse,” wrote the journalist who received a resounding response from Alba Carrillo that indicated by name and surname the important person from Mediaset who kept Alessandro Lecquio.









“Lequio is protected, among others, by his daughter’s godmother -Ana Rosa Quintana-,” said the collaborator who pointed directly to the ‘TardeAR’ presenter. «He is not a good talk show host because he systematically goes after women without mercy, except those who seem to him to be of sufficient social class to not denigrate them, at least in public. Just as an abuser cannot be a good father. An abuser cannot be a good talk show host, nor a good ANYTHING,” he stated emphatically. Alba Carrillo that charged mercilessly against Alessandro Lecquio.