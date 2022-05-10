“We received numerous reports from locals in Kiangua location, Meru County, of a lion hiding in a bush“, the Kenya Wildlife Office (KWS) explained on its Twitter account.

(You may be interested in: Stephen Hawking: Does his latest research speak of the end of the universe?).

According to the agents of the institution, An employee of a farm located near the Kenyan national park notified the authorities about the presence of the feline. Immediately, three armed officers were dispatched to search the surroundings.

Although there were no reports of sightings of such animals, the loss of cattle had been reported. Being so close to a wild area that serves as habitat for lions, it was the first thing that came to mind for the residents.

(You can read: Man confronts and hits students who bullied his son).

For this reason, the notice was not strange to the authorities.

it was a bag

In an interesting turn of events, KWS rangers were shocked to discover that the alleged lion was a grocery bag with a printed lion.

“Although this is a false alarm, we commend the public for raising the alarm to mitigate a potential conflict.“, were the words of the organization.

Kindly call our hotline/Toll Free number 0800 597 000 for assistance & reporting of any wildlife emergency We also urge the residents of Meru to Zuru Meru National Park & ​​enjoy the magnificent wildlife the park has to offer such as Lions, the endangered Grevy’s Zebra & many more pic.twitter.com/OKb6uTNTN3 — Kenya Wildlife Service (@kwskenya) May 5, 2022

(We recommend you read: Metallica: the sad story behind one of its most famous hits).

In addition, the institution encouraged the residents of Meru to visit the Zuru Meru National Park and enjoy the magnificent wildlife that the park has to offer.

More news

Elon Musk: ‘If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s a pleasure to have met you’

Popular ‘Wonder Years’ actor fired for ‘inappropriate conduct’

Where is the millionaire fortune of dictator Ferdinand Marcos?

Injection studies advance to treat obesity and lose weight

Trends WEATHER