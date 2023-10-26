Alan Wake 2 is now in the home stretch (the launch is set for tomorrow) and players are wondering if, like its beloved predecessor “Alan Wake”, this new horror will also include a New Game+ mode.

Well, we are here to answer all your doubts regarding: as reported by PCGamesNthese are the statements made by the developers regarding the mode New Game+ of Alan Wake 2.

What will be present compared to the “normal” mode? Let’s find out together.

Weapons, charms and various upgrades will not be eliminated

A new difficulty level will be available: Nightmare

New manuscript pages and a new video (viewable in a specific game area) will be added to understand the plot of Alan Wake 2 in even more detail

It would therefore be an understatement to tell you that it will be enough to complete Alan Wake 2 once to fully enjoy the experience that this game will have to offer: a second round, with these premises, is practically a must.

As we had already anticipated, the preloads for the standard edition of Alan Wake 2 have already started and, starting from midnight, all those who have purchased and/or pre-ordered the game will finally be able to throw themselves headlong into themost unmissable thrilling adventure of 2023.