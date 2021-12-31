Rabat (AFP)

Barcelona striker Abdel Samad Zalzouli refused to accept the Moroccan national football team’s invitation to participate in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon, according to the Moroccan Football Federation.

“The coach, Vahid Haliludjic, decided to call Tariq Al-Tisoudali, the Belgian player from Gent, Awad Abdel-Samad Al-Zalzouli,” the federation said in a brief statement.

The local online newspaper, Le 360, had reported that Zalzouli refused to wear the Moroccan national team shirt, explaining that he preferred to represent the Spanish national team after obtaining Spanish citizenship.

In turn, the electronic newspaper “Al-Mukhtab” reported that the Moroccan Federation administration received a message from Zalzouli (20 years old) announcing that he would not join the national team camp in anticipation of participating in the African Nations Cup, and that he decided to play from now on for the Spanish national team, after he had recently obtained a Spanish passport. .

The Bosnian-French coach of the “Atlas Lions” Vahid Halilhodzic invited the young wing, among a list of 28 players, to participate in the upcoming finals of the continental championship between January 9 and February 6, knowing that Zalzouli had previously played for the Moroccan national team for under 20 years. According to the newspaper “Le 360”.

Zalzouli starred recently with the Blaugrana and gained the confidence of his new coach, Xavi Hernandez.

On the other hand, the Moroccan team is counting on the services of the Spanish club Seville striker Mounir El Haddadi, who also preferred the Spanish team and played one match for it, before defending the “Atlas Lions” shirt, taking advantage of the amendments made by the International Federation of the game regarding the law to change the player’s nationality.

Since Monday, the Moroccan national team has been in a closed preparatory meeting in preparation for the finals.