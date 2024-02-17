Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Al-Wasl qualified for the quarter-finals of the His Highness the President of the UAE Football Cup, after defeating the Emirates team 7-1, at Zabeel Stadium in the round of 16, which is the highest victory for the “Emperor” in the tournament since the beginning of the “professional era.”

Al-Wasl’s goals were scored by Haris Seferovic (two goals) in the 8th and 28th minutes, Ali Saleh 3 goals (a hat-trick) in the 19th, 41st and 68th minutes, Rodrigo in the 82nd minute, and Nicolas Jimenez in the 90th minute, while Al-Sabaa’s loss scored the Falcons’ goal in the 30th minute.

The match witnessed Al Wasl controlling the course of the match from the beginning, in exchange for the absence of good defensive organization from the guests, in light of the strong offensive performance of the “Cheetahs”, which decided the confrontation in their favour.