Ibrahim Ghanem, known as “Al-Wansh,” won the gold medal in the 72 kg weight category at the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship, which was held in Serbia recently, where he defeated his Hungarian competitor, Robert Artella, in the final match with a score of 5-2.

This is France’s first world gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling, weighing 72, since 2014.

Al-Wansh was born in Menoufia Governorate, north of Cairo. He won the bronze medal with Egypt at the World Junior Championships in 2014 in Zagreb. He also won the silver medal at the African Games in 2015, then won the African Championship title in Morocco in 2017.

After that, Al-Wansh participated in the World Championship in Poland for youth under the age of 23 in 2017. During transit at the Paris airport while he was on his way back to Cairo, he told his colleagues and his coach that he was going to the bathroom, and then everyone was surprised that he failed to return to Egypt.

Al-Wansh disappeared from sight for 5 years, and after his return, he appeared in a France jersey in 2022 at the European Championship in Bulgaria, and it turned out that he obtained French citizenship in 2020.

In 2023, he won the European Championship title for France after an absence of 26 years, specifically since 1997, and then he was recently crowned the World Championship.

Al-Wansh told Sky News Arabia: