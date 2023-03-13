“Al-Taqaza” sounds the alarm about the growing phenomenon among the population of different social, cultural, scientific and material backgrounds..

Najat Al-Qatani told Sky News Arabia: “The matter has turned into a general phenomenon in Libya, which made me eager to confront it with an artistic work that raises the alarm, given that one of the most important goals of art is confronting societal mistakes and working to find solutions to them.”“.

During 15 episodes, the series, which was filmed entirely in the city of Benghazi in the east of the country, explains “how belief in witchcraft and sorcery can affect people’s behavior, and the great problems it causes for the citizen and society as a whole.”.

“True Tales”

“The dramatic context is not devoid of suspense for the Libyan viewer, who is attracted to meaningful social actions, especially since the series will touch on real stories that have been dramatically reformulated to be in line with the artwork and its direct message to the audience, “says the author..

And about the name of the series; That is, “Al-Taqaza,” Al-Qatani explains that “the name is popularly used in Libya for women who perform (farewell acts) and the like, as part of acts of deception and sorcery.”.

It is remarkable, and the talk is still on the lips of the Libyan author, that the series “monitors that the attraction of citizens to these violating acts occurs between different social groups, and affects the rich and the poor, the educated and the uneducated, and even those who have the largest academic degrees, so it was necessary to stop at this matter.” and confront it directly“.

Regarding the nature of filming, she says: “It was desirable for the work team to film the series in the streets or closed places inside the city of Benghazi, and not to want to film in studios, given that the real picture is closer to reality, and obtains greater attraction for the Libyan viewer who is fond of dramas.”.

The author of the work looks forward to the series being liked by viewers. “Especially since the Libyan drama is progressing greatly in terms of the performance of the actors, and the use of modern technologies in the work.”.

Among the participants in the representation of “Al-Taqaza”: Najat Attia, Fawzi Al-Obaidi, Aisha Al-Obaidi, Huwaida, Faraj Al-Tarhouni, Ibrik Al-Derbash and Hussein Tabra.