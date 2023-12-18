Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Egyptian Mustafa Al-Sarti, ranked 23rd in the world, won the men's title in the Abu Dhabi Racquet Club Open Squash Championship, which concluded yesterday at the Abu Dhabi Sports Club courts, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and witnessed the participation of 64 world-ranked male and female players.

Al-Sarti surpassed his compatriot Ali Al-Khawas, ranked 318th in the world, who came in runner-up, and the Iraqi Muhammad Farman, “ranked 130th in the world,” ranked third at the expense of the Egyptian Fadi Tharwat.

The women's competition witnessed Egyptian dominance, as Farah Moamen, ranked 87th in the world, succeeded in winning the title, after her victory in the final over Nadine Shaheen, the Abu Dhabi Tennis Club player, ranked 30th in the world, and Egyptian Hisham Ismail, ranked 124th in the world, came third, and Lujain Mohamed Hassan fourth.

Dr. said. Hamad Al-Mehyas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Racquet Sports Club, said that the current edition of the tournament is considered a gateway to hosting international tournaments in the future, contributing to the promotion of squash in the Emirates, and that the tournament has contributed to making Abu Dhabi an important destination for its international stars.

He added: “We succeeded in hosting 64 world-class male and female athletes from various countries, which is an important step towards the spread of squash in Abu Dhabi.”

Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, praised the tournament’s success in attracting this number of internationally ranked players, and said: The Open Championship represents a distinguished sporting achievement that enhances Abu Dhabi’s position as a global capital for sports, and we appreciate the efforts made by the Abu Dhabi Racquet Sports Club, and we look forward to more. of sporting events of this type in the future.

He added: The tournament reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to supporting and promoting sports. Because it is part of its approach to expanding the practice of sports among young men and women, and the precise organization and high level of the tournament contributes to attracting sports stars and international attention to squash in Abu Dhabi in the future.

The tournament was moderated by Egyptian world champion Amir Wagih, and supervised by Dr. Sherif Hamdy, the prizes amounted to 22 thousand dirhams, won by the winners of the first three places in the two categories.