Riyadh (AFP)

Al-Nasr is looking with its new veteran Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo, to return to the top of the Saudi Football League standings, when Al-Taawun receives “Friday”, in the seventeenth stage, while the lead is witnessing a four-way competition between Al-Shabab, Al-Nasr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal.

The “Tuesday” stage opened with Al-Shabab’s victory over Abha 2-0, achieving its fourth victory in a row, to take the lead with 40 points from 18 games, three points behind Al-Nasr and Al-Ittihad, who played two games less.

Al-Nasr meets Al-Taawoun Al-Fifth, and Al-Ittihad comes to the tenth agreement, while the Al-Hilal match, fourth in the standings, was postponed, “32 points out of 15 matches” with Al-Fayhaa, due to the first’s participation in the Club World Cup in Morocco, in which it finished second behind Real Madrid, Spain. -5».

Al-Hilal, the league champion in the last three seasons, is also preparing to face Al-Ahly youth next Monday, in the round of 16 competitions in the AFC Champions League.

And the Competitions Committee for the Saudi League had agreed to postpone the Al-Hilal and Al-Fayhaa match, which was supposed to take place on Wednesday.

Al-Nassr, led by Ronaldo, 38, is looking forward to beating its guest, Al-Taawoun, at Marsool Park.

The last round witnessed the brilliance of the Golden Ball award holder for the best player in the world five times, as he ensured the quadruple victory against Al-Wahda, to enter the perfect squad for the last round with the highest rating of “9.5”.

Ronaldo reached his goal No. 503 in all league competitions in which he participated, “311 in Spain, 103 in England, 81 in Italy, 3 in Portugal, and 5 in the Saudi League.”

It is expected that the Brazilian victory trio Anderson Talisca, Argentine Betty Martinez, and Spaniard Alvaro Gonzales will join the Al-Taawoun confrontation, if they finish their qualifying program in time.

On the other hand, Al-Taawoun lost at home to Al-Fateh 1-2, wasting the opportunity to snatch fourth place from Al-Hilal.

Al-Ittihad seeks to continue the tone of victory and the high morale it is experiencing, when it is a guest on Al-Ettifaq on Thursday at Prince Muhammad bin Fahd Stadium.

Al-Ittihad crushed its rival, Al-Adala, by five goals in the last round, which witnessed a record for the Moroccan star, Abdel-Razzaq Hamdallah, who reached the 100th goal in the Saudi League, after 101 matches, which he played faster than any other player.

The Egyptian Ahmed Hegazy, captain of the Al-Ittihad team, stressed the necessity of winning the upcoming matches.