Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Al Maktoum Stadium, at Al Nasr Club, will host the Super Cup match between Al Ain and Sharjah, scheduled for the evening of next February 25, in an expected confrontation for the first titles of the 2022-2023 season, between Al Ain, the league champion in the 2021-2022 season, and Sharjah, who is crowned with the title of the President’s Cup for the season. same.

The upcoming edition will be the fifteenth in the history of the Professional Super Cup, since the first season 2008-2009.

Al Ain was crowned league champion last season, after scoring 65 points, while Sharjah won the President’s Cup title at the expense of its rival, Al Wahda, by winning 1-0 in the final.