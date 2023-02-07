He al hilal qualified for the final of the Club World Cup by defeating 3-2 flamencothis Tuesday in Tangier, in an unfortunate game for the South American champion, who was penalized with two penalties and played the second part with ten players for the expulsion of gerson.

With a double penalty of Salem Al-Dawsari (4 and 45+9) and a bit from the Argentine Luciano Vietto (70) the Asian champion beat Flamengo in which Pedro he scored a double (20 and 90+1). He will play the final against the winner of the Real Madrid-Al Ahly.

(Mourning in soccer: 20-year-old player dies after convulsing in the middle of the game)(Nairo ‘pays for past mistakes’: man who took Egan Bernal to Europe)

Penalties and expulsion

Before the start in the stadium Ibn Battoutah a minute of silence was observed for the victims of the brutal earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The game started off lopsided for Flamengo. First arrival and penalty for Al Hilal: the right-back Mateuzinho, who won the place in the eleventh against the Uruguayan Guillermo Varela, brought down Vietto. Al-Dawsari did not fail.

Then the Rio de Janeiro team took possession of the ball, trying to find the cracks in the Al Hilal defense with a five-star attacking quartet made up of the Uruguayan Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro, Gabriel Barbosa and Pedro.

Argentinian Ramón Díaz’s Al Hilal also showed their cards with a very offensive team. Together with Vietto, the Peruvian Andre Carrillothe striker Al-Dawsari, Moussa Marega and Odion Ighalo.

After 20 minutes, the ‘Mengão’ found its reward when Mateuzinho played with Pedro, who unleashed an unexpected first hit hit to the far post when everyone expected him to control the ball.

The goal gave the South American champion peace of mind. After the initial scare, it seemed that a new 70-minute game was beginning. At the end of the first period, Al Hilal woke up but without disturbing the goalkeeper Santos until he found another gift, a stomp in the Gerson area that the referee sanctioned the Brazilian midfielder with the second yellow and a new penalty.

At 45+9 Al-Dawsari, who changed the direction of his shot and shot smoothly, sealed his double from the fateful spot. The Flamengo players went to the locker room at half-time complaining about what they considered excessive punishment by the Romanian referee Istvan kovacs. With a goal behind and a player less, Flamengo needed a crush to play the final in Rabat on Saturday.

The Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira decided to withdraw the talented De Arrascaeta and give entry to the Chilean Eric Thumb.

Pedro, double without a prize

The quality of the Brazilian group kept them in the match, but the clearest chance in this stretch was for Al Hilal at the hour of play. Marega reached the bottom line, gave the pass of death and Carrillo’s shot hit the crossbar.

Four minutes later Flamengo had the tie, but ‘Gabigol’ did not live up to his prestige with a shot with his shoulder when he was alone. Finally, Al Hilal ruled in a well-tempered transition.

Pedro, from Flamengo, a novelty in the Brazilian squad. Photo: Anthony Lacerda. efe

The ball ended up in Vietto’s boots, which he controlled and found a hole in the squad from the top of the small area. Desperately, the champion of the liberators He tried the miracle looking for Pedro with long balls, who took advantage of a rebound to equalize with time up.

With six minutes left, Flamengo was unable to score the goal that would have taken the game to extra time.

(Clara Chía, ‘influencer’? Incredible change of Piqué’s girlfriend, after Shakira)

AFP