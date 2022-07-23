Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority has signed a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Health, Solidarity and Social Cohesion in the United Republic of the Comoros to establish a number of dialysis centers and maternal and child care to enhance health services for the residents of a number of islands there. The signing of the agreement comes within a new package of projects of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the Federation General Women, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, Honorary President of the Red Crescent Authority, “Mother of the Emirates” implemented by the Authority in the United Republic of the Comoros, to provide more development and humanitarian support to the population.

The agreement was signed in the capital, Moroni, by Obaid Rahmat Al Balushi, head of the authority’s delegation, while it was signed on the other side by Dr. Abu Bakr Sayed Ali, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Health, Security and Social Cohesion in the United Republic of the Comoros. The agreement stipulates the establishment of these projects in two phases. The first phase includes the construction of a maternal and child center at Wani Hospital and a dialysis center at Hombo Hospital on the island of Anjouan, and the establishment of another dialysis center at Vamboni Hospital on the island of Moheli. The second phase includes the establishment of a maternity and childhood center at Wachili Hospital on the island of Grande Comore.

The terms of the agreement specified areas of cooperation and coordination between the UAE Red Crescent and the Ministry of Health of the United Republic of the Comoros, to implement these projects in a way that achieves the aspirations of both sides in enhancing health and treatment services for the population of a number of islands that have recently been hit by natural disasters.

Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Secretary-General of the Red Crescent Authority, stressed that the development projects implemented by the authority enhance the UAE’s vision in reducing the repercussions of disasters and natural crises on the lives of brotherly and friendly peoples, and contribute to supporting development and reconstruction efforts in the affected squares and working to restore life to The nature of these areas in those areas, and enabling its residents to regain their activity and vitality again, especially related to improving the lives of needy groups and segments, stressing that health projects will improve medical and treatment services for the local population there.

Al-Junaibi pointed out that these projects come in support of the initiatives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, to reduce the health suffering of vulnerable segments and groups, and embody the growing role of Her Highness in meeting the humanitarian, health and development needs of peoples and communities suffering under the brunt of the circumstances. For his part, Dr. Abu Bakr Sayed Ali, Secretary-General of the Comorian Ministry of Health, expressed his country’s thanks and appreciation to the UAE and the Emirates Red Crescent Authority for its constant communication with the humanitarian situation in the Comoros, and for providing all forms of support and assistance to the islanders and providing them with the necessary services, especially in the health field. He said that the ministry will spare no effort to provide the administrative, technical and logistical facilities that the authority needs to implement its health projects in his country.