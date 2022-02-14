Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan presented the council’s vision to solve the current crisis in the country during a meeting with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki.

According to Sudanese sources, the initiative consists of four main axes, starting with launching a comprehensive dialogue with all forces except for the National Congress Party, forming a government of national competencies to lead the transitional period, and also including making amendments to the constitutional document to keep pace with political changes, and finally emphasizing the holding of fair elections at the end of the transitional period. .

Al-Burhan had said, in an interview with Sudanese TV, earlier that “there is still no consensus between the political forces… We will not disagree with the civil forces if they agree… If there is a consensus today, we will hand them over power.”

The head of the Sovereign Council expressed his commitment to holding the elections in the middle of next year, adding, “I do not prefer extending the transitional period.”

Al-Burhan said that the Sudanese army is committed to holding the mid-2023 elections and does not prefer extending the transitional period, noting that any violation by the security forces will be subject to investigation and there are doubts that other parties are involved in killing the protesters.

The head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council said that if elections or a national consensus were held, the army would leave the political arena.