The Sudanese sources added that Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan will visit Juba, next Monday, where he will meet the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit.

According to the same sources, Al-Burhan and Salva Kiir will hold a session of talks to discuss the situation in Sudan and its impact on neighboring countries and efforts to end the war.

First visit

The Sudanese army commander, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, visited Egypt on August 29, in his first foreign visit since the outbreak of the war with the Rapid Support Forces in mid-April.

Al-Burhan held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in the Mediterranean city of El Alamein.

The meeting witnessed a review of developments in the situation in Sudan, and consultations on efforts to settle the crisis in a manner that preserves the sovereignty, unity and cohesion of Sudan and safeguards the interests of its people.