The Sudanese sources added that Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan will visit Juba, next Monday, where he will meet the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit.
According to the same sources, Al-Burhan and Salva Kiir will hold a session of talks to discuss the situation in Sudan and its impact on neighboring countries and efforts to end the war.
First visit
- The Sudanese army commander, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, visited Egypt on August 29, in his first foreign visit since the outbreak of the war with the Rapid Support Forces in mid-April.
- Al-Burhan held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in the Mediterranean city of El Alamein.
- The meeting witnessed a review of developments in the situation in Sudan, and consultations on efforts to settle the crisis in a manner that preserves the sovereignty, unity and cohesion of Sudan and safeguards the interests of its people.
- He discussed the developments of the path of Sudan’s neighboring countries, where Al-Burhan welcomed the path through which its first summit was held recently in Egypt, as well as discussing ways of cooperation and coordination to support the Sudanese people, especially through humanitarian aid and relief.
- Al-Burhan traveled to Egypt from the city of Port Sudan, which overlooks the Red Sea, after leaving Khartoum, where clashes are raging between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.
