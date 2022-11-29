The singer from Cellino San Marco brought up in a broadcast by an alleged secret lover and a conductor who claims payment of an old legal debt.

It’s raging in Spain a real storm against Al Bano. The singer of Cellino San Marco which also enjoys great popularity in the Iberian country, was brought up in a Spanish broadcast by a woman who accuses her of having been his lover for 3 years, and a man who instead claims a previous debt from the singer never welded.

Source: web

But let’s go in order. The transmission in which Al Bano was mentioned is Save Me Deluxe, broadcast on TeleCinco. A few nights ago the singer was connected live and together with that too Patricia Donosoa Spanish lawyer, who underlined that there was a clandestine relationship with the Italian artist that lasted 3 years.

“Everything I said is true and will be proven, little by little. I tell you I know him. For three years we have been in a relationship and it is like this, he can say what he wants. I looked for his lawsuit, his complaint, but he didn’t do it. I don’t understand why he didn’t deposit it. I continue to speak highly of him. Al Bano is wonderful, I’ve never spoken ill of him” – the words of Patricia which were promptly denied by Al Bano who is engaged with Loredana Lecciso.

In fact, the singer reiterated once again that he did not know the woman, denying everything, indeed he announced that he also wanted to take legal action against her. “I will give you a complaint, since you are asking for it” – her words.

But the accusation of the lover is not the only one that has come against him. Always in the same broadcast he also spoke Kiko Hernandezwell-known Spanish conductor, who accused Al Bano of not having paid him an old debt for a lost cause.

“Mr. Albano owes me 30,000 euros since 2009. My lawyer is really tired of claiming 30,000 euros from him internationally. Couldn’t something be taken away from the cachet he received the other day from Deluxe, should I? Why don’t they take that gentleman 30,000 euros? He files complaints and does not pay the costs. 30,000 euros for thirteen years” – Kiko’s accusation. Apparently everything is related to a lawsuit that Al Bano filed in 2009 with the consequent loss of the case and the obligation to pay court costs.