Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, imam, professors, scholars and students, offered the UAE their sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of the President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who moved to the side of his Lord satisfied today, Friday, May 13, after a journey full of achievements, in which his country presented a unique model in leadership and prosperity.

The Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, mourned the President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Al-Tayeb wrote, on his official page on the social networking site “Facebook”: “The Arab, Islamic and all humanity has lost a loyal leader loyal to his religion and his nation, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, who spared no effort in the advancement of his country and people. He presented his country to the world as a model of leadership and prosperity.

Al-Tayeb added, “My sincere condolences to the United Arab Emirates, leaders and people, and to the Arab and Islamic nation, in this great calamity. .. “We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return”.

Mohammed bin Rashid: With hearts wracked by sadness, we mourn the patron of our march and the President of our country, Sheikh Khalifa

Mohammed bin Zayed: Khalifa..my brother, my friend and my teacher..may God have mercy on you with his vast mercy

Disrupting work in ministries, departments, federal and local institutions, and the private sector for 3 days

Hamdan bin Mohammed: It is not easy to mourn a leader the size of a nation



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

