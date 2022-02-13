Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Aref Hamad Al-Awani, Vice-Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Club World Cup, Managing Director and Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership, in appreciation of its generous support and sound vision that resulted in Abu Dhabi’s leadership in the global sports scene, and demonstrated its prestigious position in the movement International sports with the testimony of all international sports federations and institutions.

He added: We are fortunate in our wise leadership, which supports the sports sector, extending our sincere thanks to His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, stressing that the support and directives of His Highness always push us to excellence and provide the best performance, which contributes to the governorate of the capital Abu Dhabi. on its global position and leadership.

Al-Awani congratulated Chelsea on winning the title, stressing that the technical level of the tournament was very distinguished, as evidenced by the public turnout in all matches, and he also praised the performance of all teams, which made the final scene historic.

He said: We are proud and happy for Abu Dhabi to host and organize the championship competitions for the fifth time, which represents a new achievement for the march of sports progress at the state level, and reflects the confidence of the International Football Association “FIFA”, and its belief in the value, position and leading role of the UAE, and the extent of its great successes in embracing various international events. .

He added: Despite the circumstances and challenges whose effects are still besieging all countries of the world, but we have succeeded in overcoming this, through the support of the competent authorities and their distinguished cooperation and full commitment to the health and safety procedures for “Covid-19”, as this season was exceptional, and witnessed the organization of many One of the major sporting events, the Club World Cup remains a “milestone” in Abu Dhabi’s march this year.

He said: The UAE enjoys a distinguished partnership and relationship with FIFA, which has resulted in many important achievements for the game, and the great admiration and widespread praise from FIFA in appreciation of the organizational dazzle presented by Abu Dhabi during its organization of all football tournaments.

He said: We attach great importance to attracting the elite of world-class sporting events to the capital, Abu Dhabi, to enhance its prestigious position in the international sports scene, as the ideal destination for international sports federations.

The Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council added: The event represented a very good opportunity to introduce the world to Emirati culture and heritage, hospitality, values, customs and traditions, as well as highlighting modern infrastructure and advanced football stadiums, in light of world-class travel and entertainment options. The current represents a turning point in the march of the capital, Abu Dhabi, with this championship.