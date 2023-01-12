Moataz Al-Shami (Basra)

Our national team will meet against its Qatari counterpart tomorrow, “Friday”, at the end of the group stage within the “Gulf 25”, which “Al-Abyad” will enter with the aim of obtaining a result, and reaping the “full three points”, hoping that the result of the other match in the second group, which brings together Bahrain, will serve it. and Kuwait.

After the end of the second round, Bahrain takes the lead with 6 points, followed by Qatar and Kuwait, each with 3 points, while our team comes in fourth place without a score.

Al-Abyad did not present the expected level in the tournament so far, and lost the first two matches, to present a weak version, in the worst participation of our team, which was always among the favorites for the title in the past versions.

Al-Abyad loses the efforts of Majed Hassan, who returned to the country due to injury, and Fabio Lima continues his rehabilitation program until the last training, which means that there is little chance of paying the player who has been absent since the start of the tournament, due to a slight strain in the back muscle, and thus the fear of the coaching staff. of adventuring it.

The “White” mission is in a state of frustration, due to the modest performance and results during the tournament, in addition to the team’s failure to appear in the expected manner, as the players did not present what was required of them, nor did they appear at the level that is supposed to be commensurate with their abilities and high skills, and they suffered a loss against Bahrain. The title” at the opening, and then stumbling against “Al-Azraq”, which participates in a team mostly from the Olympic generation, in addition to the decline of Kuwaiti football in the world rankings to the 148th.

The technical and administrative staff tried to get the players out of the negative morale during the past two days, with the aim of asking them to leave a mark in the tournament, regardless of the qualification calculations, which still exist, but are very weak, as the team needs to win at least two clean goals against Qatar, as well as Bahrain wins over Kuwait, and thus the “white” qualifies on goal difference.

On the other hand, it is expected that the formation of the national team will witness a change in some positions and elements of play, as Khaled Al-Dhanhani returns to the “right wing”, and Badr Nasser starts in the “left wing” position, and Walid Abbas and Khalifa Al-Hammadi continue the tasks of “centre of defense”, while it is expected that The technical staff pushed Yahya Al-Ghassani from the start of the match, instead of Tigali, as an attacker.

