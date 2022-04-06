Since its debut 37 years ago, dragon ball quickly became an extremely popular series. Your Creator, Akira Toriyamahas always been involved with the franchise until he recently took on Toyotaro as his successor and apprentice, and it seems that the time has finally come when the student will surpass the master.

As part of Dragon Ball Super Volume 18, Toriyama He mentioned that the manga of this saga would be “about to start a new stage.” The mangaka was not clearer with this, however, this comment is believed to be a possible clue related to his withdrawal. And it is that after all, Toyotaro has done an incredible job with the manga, to the point that toriyama I could leave him in your charge permanently.

Interestingly, this is not the first time toriyama contemplates retirement, because when he started working in Dragon Ball Super, The idea of ​​leaving the franchise to someone else was also raised, which evidently did not happen. If this new stage in the manga turns out to be the definitive retirement of toriyamathen it will be Toyotaro Who will be in charge from now on? Dragon Balland considering the good work he has done with the series, the truth is that it would be in very good hands.

maybe when Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hit theaters, toriyama Go take the opportunity to say goodbye to this beloved franchise definitively.

Publisher’s note: It will certainly be a very sad moment when Toriyama decides to retire, but as I told you in the note, Toyotaro is more than up to the task of taking the reins of the franchise. This illustrator has worked with Toriyama for years, and knows the Dragon Ball formula perfectly.

Via: Vandal