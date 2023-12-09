Aitana has gone from being a Stradivarius ambassador to being the image of Fendi in just five years. She had just left the ‘Operation Triumph’ academy when the Catalan singer was signed by Amancio Ortega to give a face to Inditex’s youth brand, she being the first Spanish to do so. «Aitana has the freshness, age and style that we were looking for, she is very ‘stradi’. It’s not just about the image, but also about the personality,” the Galician brand commented at that time.

The ‘OT’ phenomenon led the brand to launch a t-shirt with the phrase ‘Pa mala yo’, from the song ‘Lo malo’, which he sang with Ana Guerra. A garment that became an object of desire and sold out in no time.

A year later, in 2019, the singer carried out her first solo tour, Play Tour, whose costumes were in charge of the talented Ana Locking. The Spanish, winner of the 2020 National Fashion Design Award, created ten outfits for Aitana and two other outfits for the corps de ballet, in addition to the young woman’s logo and promotional items for the tour.

The designer, who has dressed Madonna and Maluma, highlighted that, despite her youth, she was already very mature for her age. “She is very talented, and above all she knows what she wants, she is a woman with strength and determination, and that is very ‘Locking’,” the dressmaker emphasized.

Then came the turn of the transgressive and sustainable Pepa Salazar on the ’11 reasons’ tour. The Valencian is one of Rosalía’s favorite designers, who, by the way, says in her song ‘Candy’, on her Motomami album: “she dressed with F from Fendi.” And from the Italian luxury brand have been all the outfits for Aitana’s latest tour, Alpha Tour, which ended in Spain last Tuesday to continue in Latin America, with concerts in Chile, Mexico and Argentina.

The transalpine house has shaped the new era of Aitana. A change that has been something to talk about since the beginning of the tour. From the lyrics of the latest songs, to his dances, to gossip about his private life. But that has not been an impediment for the singer to have put all her effort during her performances, in which there is a dress code, as Taylor Swift and Harry Styles already did at her shows. “Each city is going to have a color,” Aitana announced on TikTok. As she herself explained, the album cover has seven colors, the same number of Spanish cities that the singer visited since October, where she got the ‘sold out’ sign.

An adventure in which she has been supported by the designs of the autumn/winter 2023 collection by the creative director of the Roman house, Kim Jones. A line inspired by Delfina Delettrez Fendi – fourth generation of the family and artistic director of the firm’s jewelry -, in which she explores classicism and elegance through the prism of a subtle subversion, in addition, in it Jones explores the interpolation of gender archetypes, as well as the disruption of feminine sophistication.

An inspiration that fits perfectly with the much more radical aesthetic that Aitana is looking for. A style that is much more aligned with the new facet that she has created for the Alpha Tour and with which she has left behind the most naive facet of herself. Clothes like a long asymmetrical top with an open back and halter neck combined with tiny pants; a collegiate-style pleated skirt with a very ’90s tank top; or a silk and viscose knit dress that Fendi adapted for the singer’s comfort, going from long to mini.

As a complement, some very high boots made of black calfskin, worth 3,900 euros, which she has worn at all the concerts.