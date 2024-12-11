‘BDSM’ It is a term that began to be used in the 90s to refer to erotic practices and fantasies. And, although some confuse them with ‘sadomasochism’, BDSM includes more related variants. Although it is true that, until years ago, this concept was more hidden in society, this culture has expanded more and more, even conquering the world of fashion.

As its acronym defines, BDSM would mean ‘Bondage’, ‘Discipline and Domination’, ‘Submission and Sadism’ and, finally, ‘Masochism’; However, it has nothing to do with criminal sadism. In terms of fashion, BDSM has its own designs, created for practitioners of this discipline and their most intimate momentsalthough it has also crossed borders in this sense and has conquered women and men to give a daring touch to their street styles.

In this sense, some of the garments that are most successful in this aesthetic are latex pieces, harnesses or fabrics such as leatherdesigns that have also reached mainstream fashion. Events such as the premiere of 50 shades of gray in 2015 or appearances by ‘celebrities’ such as Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox or Chiara Ferragniwho has defended the ‘bondage’ fashion on different occasions; However, it arrived in the world of fashion much earlier, conquering the punk movement of the 70s and 80s and, later, it would settle in ‘streetwear’. with leather jackets and pants, bustiers or XXL boots.

The success of this aesthetic, of course, has also conquered Spain and the last artist to dare to wear it on a purely feminine red carpet has been Aitana Ocaña.





The launch of Alphathe latest work by the Operación Triunfo singer that came to light in 2023, marked a before and after in her career, as it marked the beginning of a new era with which she definitively left behind her sweet and innocent aesthetics and It began with a more groundbreaking and daring image.

In this sense, her way of dressing has evolved by incorporating transparent or leather garments into her looks. However, it is the first time that the singer dares to a ‘dominatrix’ style ‘total look’.

Last Tuesday night took place the Spotify Equal Galawhich brought together different female artists. “Yesterday’s gala was pure inspiration. Being surrounded by colleagues that I admire so much. “It makes me happy to be able to contribute my voice to this cause to inspire more and more women to believe in their talent and in her place in music,” Aitana confessed in her latest Instagram post. “The Equal program not only gives visibility to women around the world, but also drives a necessary change in our industry,” she added.

In this publication, the singer has also shared different photographs showing her look for the appointment: a tight leather dress, full of slits and straps belt effect with Mugler buckles, which she completed with a Stella McCartney jacket and white Martinelli pumps.

As a ‘beauty’ look, she opted for wearing her hair loose and straight, as well as a ‘dark’ style makeup and burgundy lips.

