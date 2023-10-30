Aitana Bonmatí is the new queen of world women’s football. As planned, Barça’s Spanish midfielder won the Ballon d’Or and inherited the crown that had been held for the last two years by her teammate in the Spanish national team and in the Barça team Alexia Putellas.

At 25 years old, the soccer player born in Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona) in 1998 was the star that shone the brightest on the glamorous Parisian night, the evening in which the best soccer players on the planet change their boots for elegant dresses and suits. label. She confirmed with her election as the best player in the world the unquestionable hegemony of Spain in women’s football.

«I’m a little nervous, I haven’t slept for several days. “I am a discreet person, but I am lucky to play in a great club and have the best at my side,” said the Catalan, whose award was unveiled by tennis legend Novak Djokovic, in a show of humility. On one of the most special days of her life, she remembered her teammates and family, the people who have accompanied her since the days when being a professional soccer player was just a dream.

«Congratulations, Aitana Bonmatí, for that well-deserved Ballon d’Or that accredits you as the best player in the world. You are, without a doubt, a reference for the new generations and a source of pride for our country. “Spanish football, once again, at the top,” the Royal Family congratulated shortly afterwards. «Congratulations, Aitana Bonmati! You are the best soccer player in the world and a role model for thousands of girls and young people who aspire to the highest in a sport that does not always make it easy for them. You are the best soccer player in the world and a role model for thousands of girls and young people who aspire to the highest in a sport that does not always make it easy for them. “To continue being the best!”, also stated the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez.

Aitana was the cornerstone of the Spanish team that won the world title in Sydney just over two months ago. She started in the champion’s seven games in the tournament, author of three goals and two assists, and finally most valuable player of the most desired championship, her arguments for being considered the best were incontestable.

And in 2023 it was the most outstanding in the best team in the world, but also in the best team of the year in the club competition. With Barça she reached the second Champions League in the club’s history, the F League with 85 of the 90 possible points and the Spanish Super Cup. She also scored 18 goals in 37 games, a stratospheric achievement figure for a midfielder.

Records of all kinds, quality in abundance and a feeling of dominance from the interior profiles, in the purest La Masia style, where he has built a career full of recognition and trophies, including two Champions Leagues, four Spanish Leagues, five Queen’s Cups and three Spanish Super Cups, in addition to the under-19 and under-17 European Championships and the jewel in the crown, the absolute World Cup that has ended up taking that seven-year-old girl to the top who started kicking a ball in the team from the town where he spent his childhood, Sant Pere de Ribes, which also played a leading role in the ceremony.

About 40 kilometers away, in the great Barcelona, ​​the career of what is now the best soccer player in the world on her own merits was forged. She was 14 years old and playing in the cadet category when Aitana Bonmatí arrived at the Barça youth academy, where the talents of the future Barça team are forged.

The girl who played with boys



In the prestigious Barça youth structure, she played for the first time with other girls, since until then she had always competed in men’s teams, one on one, oblivious to any complex. They were still different times, without great references in Spain and a precarious structure in the women’s competition. Today, with some changes still to be made, the landscape is very different for young female soccer players. A part of this improvement in conditions corresponds to her and the focus that her game has placed on Spanish women’s football.

For four seasons, between 2012 and 2016, he dazzled in the culé youth team until he broke down the door of the Barça first team in the 2016-17 campaign. Eight years have passed in the elite in which the culé team has become the hegemonic power in Spain and also in Europe. All that was missing was the definitive step forward with Spain, which the performance in the lower categories and the evolution of the Spanish players until they became world stars foreshadowed a long time ago. That transcendental step forward occurred in Sydney in August and although she had the proper name of Aitana Bonmatí, the five compatriots who accompanied her among the 30 best soccer players in the world for ‘France Football’, four of them in the ‘top-10’, They are the proof of cotton for a Spanish domain for which no expiration date is close.

Along with the second Spanish Ballon d’Or winner, Salma Paralluelo, third, Patricia Guijarro, eighth, Mapi León, in 16th place, and Alba Redondo, in 21st position, walked the red carpet at the Châtelet Theater in Paris. Olga Carmona, sixth and absent, was on the list of candidates for the most prestigious award.