French information technology company Atos said on Wednesday (3) that it is in exclusive negotiations with Airbus to sell its cybersecurity unit, BDS. The indicative offer suggests that the value of the deal could be between 1.5 billion and 1.8 billion euros, including debt, according to a statement from Atos. On the Paris Stock Exchange, at around 7:20 am (Brasília time), Atos shares fell 2.8%, after jumping up to 12% earlier in the French session, while Airbus fell 1.6%.



