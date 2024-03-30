Air transport | The EU follows Finland's policy: Bans Turkish airline flights in Europe

Traficom decided to ban Southwind Airlines flights to Finland due to Russian connections. Now the EU has also banned the airline from flying in Europe.

Traficom announced on Monday that it does not allow Southwind Airlines flights to Finland because the company has connections to Russia.

Now the EU has also banned the company from flying in its airspace, Ukrainian media reports for example The Kyiv Independent and Ukrainian Pravda.

Finland was the first country to ban the company's flights, reported Ukrainska Pravda.

“In our overall assessment, we have considered that the main ownership and effective control of Southwind Airlines does not belong to Turks. According to our assessment, there are Russian parties behind the company”, says Jarkko Saarimäki in Traficom's Monday announcement.

After Finland's decision, Southwind flights from Brussels were also banned, Ukrainian media reports. Southwind is therefore not allowed to take off, land or fly in the EU area. The ban is based on EU sanctions against Russia.

At the moment, the airline is unable to operate flights from Germany's Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich and Stuttgart, among others, reports The Kyiv Independent.