From: Jannis Gogolin

Spanish stewardess applicants report on an unparalleled selection process. The personnel are said to have even resorted to illegal methods.

Munich – Away from all the romance of a jet-set lifestyle, working as a steward or stewardess can be extremely stressful and even stressful, as one flight attendant reported. Because in the job you can often be confronted with assaults and insults from the passengers. However, almost 60 flight attendant applicants in Spain could not have guessed that such situations would arise during the application process.

Stewardesses treated like “zoo animals”: job interview scandal

The starting point for reporting on the incidents in a hotel at Madrid Airport is the Spanish newspaper “El Diario”. In the 4-star accommodation, the recruitment company Meccti conducted job interviews for jobs as flight attendants on behalf of the airline Kuwait Airways from the emirate of the same name. That all male applicants loud t-online.de were sent home shortly after arrival should give a foretaste of the further selection process.

Glasses, birthmarks or “a body like a roller coaster”: advertising a humiliating gauntlet

The daily business of flight attendants consists of communicating with international passengers and colleagues. Hence language barriers can lead to real difficulties. how t-online.de such as focus.de report, therefore, the knowledge of English was tested first. However, less attention was paid to pronunciation and sentence structure, and more to external “flaws”. “They threw out people who spoke super good English but were 37 years old or had tattoos,” one of those affected told El Diario newspaper.

Another applicant could speak loudly focus.de seven different languages. A small scar above the eyebrow gave Meccti’s personnel reason enough to rule them out. Other candidates reported similar cases where either the glasses, birthmarks or “a body like a roller coaster” were commented on with insults and condescending remarks.

Illegal methods of interviewing? “The first girl came out crying”

After clearly decimating the group of applicants with harassment, insults and exclusions, the recruiters are said to have asked the other women individually into a room. Accordingly, they asked the young women to undress down to their underwear. Reported from the newspaper “El Diario”. t-online of humiliating and humiliating inspections of those affected by a Meccti human resources officer. “The first girl came out crying. I could hardly believe it,” said one participant in the process. In Spain, such methods are prohibited by law.

With an insight into their selection process, a Lufthansa human resources manager shows that such methods are not the rule on the way to the desired career as a flight attendant. In addition, to warn each other of inconvenience and abusive passengers during a flight, flight attendants have secret codes for certain types of passengers.