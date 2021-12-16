“Starting from the infectious specialist, who is a specialist who has the task of treating infections, but also of studying them and working on prevention, diagnosis and treatment, we can say that we need to bring out the ‘submerged’. Working on the young population, on all disciplines, so that the HIV test is carried out in all areas, and by building on these points we will be able to fill those holes still present today“Speaking is Gabriella D’Ettorre, of the Department of Public Health and Infectious Diseases of the Policlinico Umberto I, Sapienza University of Rome, speaking on the sidelines of the conference ‘HIV – 40 years later. Relaunching the fight against the forgotten pandemic’.

“In these 2 years of pandemic – the specialist underlined – the Policlinico Umberto I has worked to try to shorten the distance between the patient and the hospital. We have activated telemedicine, which has guaranteed continuity of patient care. We are attempting to work on the territory, to involve general practitioners, but we are also trying to work with all the other disciplines “.