São Paulo, 19 – Exports of agribusiness products through the ports of Paraná generated revenue of around US$ 17.93 billion in 2021, 90% of the total revenue from shipments abroad in the 12 months. Portos do Paraná, the company that manages Paranaguá and Antonina, said in a statement that soy and chicken accounted for more than half of the amount. Agricultural exports in 2021 grew 13.6% compared to the previous year, with revenue of more than US$ 15.78 billion.

According to the CEO of Portos do Paraná, Luiz Fernando Garcia, around 60% of the products exported by the State in the last year were produced locally. Next come products from Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo and Mato Grosso. Exports of the soy complex alone – grain, bran and oil – generated revenue of US$ 8.86 billion, according to data from the Ministries of Economy and Agriculture.

Meat shipments totaled more than US$ 4.27 billion, of which almost US$ 3.1 billion were chicken. According to Portos do Paraná, other important items are the sugar and alcohol complex (US$ 1.75 billion) and forest products (US$ 1.63 billion).

Also according to the company, in 2021, imports by the State totaled US$ 1.3 billion. Among the products that most influenced this amount are cereals and oilseed products (with the exception of soy). In comparison with 2020, there was a 34% increase in imports.

