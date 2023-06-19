The agent says through a spokesperson that he ‘realizes that withdrawing the appeal is the only right thing’. “I should never have made the statement,” says the agent through a spokesperson. “The events of last week have affected me enormously.” According to the spokesman, the man “wants to emphasize that he apologizes to those involved, and to all others whom he has hurt with this comment.”

The appointment of the man as a manager at the Aliens Police came out last week and caused a lot of criticism. On Wednesday, Chief Constable Fred Westerbeke decided to reverse the decision. During his application, the agent had said that he regrets his statement and that he has learned from it, but some of the critics doubted this, precisely because he had appealed against the fine of 250 euros to which he had been sentenced.