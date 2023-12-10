Perhaps it is because we cannot stop being Marxists, or because we have taken polarization to all extremes, but we are very good at thinking about the world in dialectical oppositions. Left and right, rich and poor, Madrid and Barça, sweet and salty, country and city, classic and modern, etc. Success or failure also governs as absolute and exclusive categories, but reality is always harsher. Feijóo knows well that the success of an election can mean a political failure, but it is not necessary to resort to the paradox to understand that humanity is not divided into a mass of winners and another of failures, but rather into a minority of the former, a a slightly larger group than the latter, and an immense gray area of ​​people who are pulling. And that, without going into the subjective aspects of success or failure, which have both social validation and an intimate sensation.

Television has made this dialectic its reason for being. Few cultures have been more unforgiving of failure or more rewarding of success. Now that he no longer reigns with the imperial cruelty of before and is wondering how to preserve his dwindling audiences and how to attract young people hypnotized by Instagram and Tiktok, perhaps he should rethink the dichotomy in which he has lived since his birth. Maybe we no longer have to fight like hyenas for a point of Compartir. Maybe it doesn’t matter so much to be second or third. The time may have come to assume that TV can live in that gray area where success and failure are chimeras or lotteries that almost always affect others, and transform your business into something calmer. Perhaps the time has come to live as almost all of us live, without fanatic dialectics.

