For a while there have been rumors about new versions of the classic games of Metal Gear Solidand according to the statements of a dubbing actor in the series, it is possible that this is the case.

We refer to Quinton Flynn, who lent his voice to Raiden in several installments of the series. Among them are those of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots Y Metal Gear Rising: RevengeanceSo you know what you’re talking about.

It all started when Flynn shared a video to promote himself. Then, someone (@Red_Apam) replied ‘Metal Gear Rising’s 10th anniversary is next month!’.

Another fan (@zxSOLIDxSNAKEzx) stated ‘perhaps a METAL GEAR RISING 2 along with the rest of the next METAL GEAR showcase could do it?’. It is after Quinton Flynn decided to respond to both in a very hopeful way.

What the voice actor of Metal Gear Solid said was ‘stay tuned for things to be announced in the coming weeks’. With such a response and taking into account the comments from the fans mentioned above, it gives a lot to think about.

It is very likely that Konami is planning remakes or remasters of the games in the series. It is much more practical than creating sequels from scratch and without the participation of Hideo Kojima and his study.

Stayed tuned for things to be announced in the coming weeks 😉 —Quinton Flynn (@quintonflynn) January 17, 2023

When did Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance come out?

Even though Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance does not have the term solid in his name is one of the games most appreciated by players and in which this actor participated.

Its publication was on February 19, 2013 on PS3 and Xbox 360. This 2023 will celebrate its first 10 years.

That is why it is the right time for you to get a new version for current and new generation consoles. In 2014 this entertaining game made the leap to PC and Mac.

The last adaptation that it has had corresponds to Shield Android TV, where it came out on January 7, 2016. It is likely that the situation between Kojima, Kojima Productions and Konami will delay any new adaptation of the games of Metal Gear Solid.

But years have passed since then, and it may be time for these games to once again entertain players around the world. All that remains is to keep an eye on what happens.

